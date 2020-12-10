Menu
The Hitcher Is a Fascinating Study in Gender and Power

Psychoanalysis hitches a ride with this 1986 road horror classic

by
on December 10, 2020, 8:30am
Psychoanalysis - The Hitcher

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“There is something strange going on between the two of you. I don’t know what it is.”

Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara pick up special guest Mel Kassel for a comfort horror road trip through Texas with 1986’s road thriller, The Hitcher. Need a ride? They’re driving through conversations on gender roles, power dynamics, and final girls.

Car puns abound as they discuss Rutger Hauer’s iconic performance, Jennifer Jason Leigh’s Southern accent, and C. Thomas Howell’s portrayal of nuanced masculinity. Does horror need more helicopter chases? Can spitting in someone’s face be erotic? Is Jeffrey DeMunn dreamy? How do you tell the difference between a finger and a french fry?

They’ll answer all these questions and more before concluding with an uplifting moment of grounding and self-care.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Further reading

Strangers On A Highway: The Masterful Suspense of 1986’s The Hitcher

The Hitcher plays on our deepest fears of the American road

Fetishized Violence: Rethinking Gender Roles in The Hitcher

