The Hitcher Is a Fascinating Study in Gender and Power

Psychoanalysis - The Hitcher

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“There is something strange going on between the two of you. I don’t know what it is.”

Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara pick up special guest Mel Kassel for a comfort horror road trip through Texas with 1986’s road thriller, The Hitcher. Need a ride? They’re driving through conversations on gender roles, power dynamics, and final girls.

Car puns abound as they discuss Rutger Hauer’s iconic performance, Jennifer Jason Leigh’s Southern accent, and C. Thomas Howell’s portrayal of nuanced masculinity. Does horror need more helicopter chases? Can spitting in someone’s face be erotic? Is Jeffrey DeMunn dreamy? How do you tell the difference between a finger and a french fry?

They’ll answer all these questions and more before concluding with an uplifting moment of grounding and self-care.

