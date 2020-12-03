We Need to Talk About Kevin Is a Heartbreaking Study of Psychopathy

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“Mommy was happy before Kevin came along. Now she wakes up every morning and wishes she was in France!”

Today, they’re kicking off December with their most taboo theme to date: Killer Kids. It’s a tough topic, but one we need to talk about and this week Jenn, Lara, and Mike tackle Lynne Ramsey’s psychological horror, We Need to Talk About Kevin.

Mike breaks down the many different diagnoses related to Kevin’s behavior from Conduct Disorder to Antisocial Personality Disorder and the difficulty in accurately diagnosing them. We also need to talk about Eva, the amount of emotional labor placed on mothers, and the complex decision to have children.

Together, they’ll share their thoughts on Franklin (lots of thoughts there), praise Lynne Ramsey’s directorial style, and conclude with an uplifting moment of grounding and self-care. We need to talk about it.

