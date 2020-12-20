Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Sells “Tilldo” Vibrators and “Golden Shower” Wine

Till Lindemann, photo by Jens Koch

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann has opened his own online merch shop, dubbed Doctor Dick, and let’s just say it has a wide variety of handy products. Among the items are a custom “Tilldo” vibrator and a “Golden Shower” wine.

Anyone who has seen Rammstein in concert knows that erotica plays a big part in their stage show. What other bands feature a giant dildo that explodes white foam onto the audience? Or have actually had two members (including Till) arrested for simulating sex with each other onstage?



Earlier this year, Lindemann’s eponymous side project even unveiled a full-on pornographic music video for the song “Platz Ein”.

So, none of the things you see for sale at the singer’s new merch store should come as any shock, but you still may want to think twice about shopping at Doctor Dick for your office’s Secret Santa party.

The “Tilldo”, as its called, is a 100% handmade mic vibrator, based on the shape of Lindemann’s own onstage microphone. The “Golden Shower” wine, meanwhile, can be purchased on its own or paired with the award-winning “Doctor Dick Vodka.”

Aside from those products, there’s mostly apparel that you can’t wear to your grandmother’s house, and, of course, a wall-mounted dildo complete with reading glasses.

When he’s not manufacturing and selling racy products, Lindemann is busy creating new music with Rammstein. The band recently entered the studio to work on a follow-up to its 2019 untitled seventh album, which marked the German industrial-metal act’s first LP in nearly 10 years. It appears that this time around, the wait for a new album will be much shorter.

Peruse through Till Lindemann’s Doctor Dick shop, and if you don’t see anything you like, you can always pick up his recently announced National Geographic picture book or the just-released 25th anniversary deluxe reissue of Rammstein’s debut album, Herzeleid.

The “Tilldo” / “Golden Shower” Wine with “Doctor Dick Vodka”:

