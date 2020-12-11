Menu
Rick Rubin Charged with Breaking Hawaii’s COVID-19 Quarantine Protocols

The veteran producer was spotted walking alone on a deserted beach, in violation of Hawaii's mandatory 14-day quarantine for off-island visitors

on December 11, 2020, 6:30pm
Rick Rubin
Famed producer Rick Rubin has been charged with violating Hawaii’s COVID-19 quarantine protocols, according to the local Kauai newspaper The Garden Island. His next court date is February 9th, 2021.

Kauai County and the state of Hawaii require off-island visitors to quarantine for 14 days. But on September 2nd, Rubin was spotted walking along Anini Beach near his resort before his two-week isolation had ended. The beach was empty, and Rubin was alone except for a member of the paparazzi that had reportedly been following him since his arrival on the island. A passerby took a cell phone video and reported Rubin to the authorities.

The infraction carries a maximum fine of $5,000 and potential jail time. Since Rubin was strolling on a deserted beach, and not hosting superspreader parties, it is unlikely that a guilty verdict would incur a severe sentence.

This year, Rubin produced The Strokes’ latest album The New AbnormalHe also continues to host his Broken Record podcast, on which he recently reunited with the surviving Beastie Boys and spoke to Arcade Fire about their upcoming album.

