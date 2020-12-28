Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Robert Smith Plays Three Faith Songs for Charity Livestream: Watch

The Cure frontman plays "The Holy Hour", "The Funeral Party", and "The Drowning Man" as part of Second City's "Letters to Santa" virtual fundraiser

by
on December 28, 2020, 10:36am
Robert Smith solo livestream Faith live concert songs, photo via YouTube
Robert Smith, photo via YouTube

For the past 18 years, the legendary comedy theater Second City has hosted a day-long fundraiser to fulfill Christmas wishlists for families in need. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s “Letters to Santa” event 24 Hour Improv was hosted online, and viewers were treated to extra special solo set by The Cure’s own Robert Smith.

Smith’s performance was comprised entirely of songs from The Cure’s 1981 album Faith to celebrate the record’s upcoming 40th anniversary. He opened with a stripped-down version of “The Holy Hour” on electric guitar over a backing track, switched to synths for “The Funeral Party”, and then finished with “The Drowning Man” on a reverb-soaked guitar. As if to stay on brand, the entire set was filmed in black and white at his home studio.

Other performers at this year’s event included Kim Gordon, Glen Hansard, Sleaford Mods, Jim O’Rourke, Bill Callahan, and Jeff Tweedy.

Smith has been in quite the giving mood this holiday season. As noted by Slicing Up Eyeballs, The Cure singer also played a few Seventeen Seconds tracks for a different charity webcast earlier in December. You can replay both of Smith’s solo performances down below.

Editors' Picks

The Cure allegedly have three new albums in the works, but they haven’t dropped any clues about when they plan on releasing them — a teaser that’s totally on par for the band. In the meantime, Smith spent this year lending his skills to others, including doing a special remix of Deftones’ “Teenager” and joining forces with Gorillaz on “Strange Timez”.

A Perfect Gift Bundle for Your Favorite Pop Culture Fan A Perfect Gift Bundle for Your Favorite Pop Culture Fan
These Are the Best Horror Movies Released in 2020 These Are the Best Horror Movies Released in 2020
Watch Pixar's New Movie Soul on Disney+ This Christmas Watch Pixar's New Movie Soul on Disney+ This Christmas
Try a Range of CBD Strains with This Pre-Roll Bundle Deal Try a Range of CBD Strains with This Pre-Roll Bundle Deal

Previous Story
Cobra Kai Season 3 Brings The Karate Kid Sequels Back into the Dojo: Review
Next Story
Lori Loughlin Released from Prison After Serving Nearly Two Months