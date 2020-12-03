Run the Jewels Team with Royal Blood for “The Ground Below (Royal Jewels Mix)”: Stream

Run the Jewels (photo by Timothy Saccenti) and Royal Blood (photo by Ben Kaye)

Rap royalty Run the Jewels have linked up with the rockers of Royal Blood for the new remix “The Ground Below (Royal Jewels Mix)”.

“The Ground Below” is the ninth track on RTJ4, and it was already built around crunchy guitars that came courtesy of Gang of Four’s “Ether”. But the original mix kept the strings in the background, the better to accent those thumping drums. Now, the “Royal Jewels Mix” flips that script, easing off the percussion and placing a more muscular guitar front-and-center. RB vocalist Mike Kerr sings the refrain “Your love never meant much to me!” and provides some heavenly “Oohs!” Check out “The Ground Below (Royal Jewels Mix)” below.



RTJ4 is one of our favorite albums of 2020, and the Jewels aren’t resting on their laurels. Last month, Killer Mike and El-P released the new song “No Save Point” from the much-hyped video game Cyberpunk 2077. As for Royal Blood, they recently dropped “Trouble’s Coming”, their first new single since their 2017 album How Did We Get So Dark? Last month, they performed the track on Corden.

