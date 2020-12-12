Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Soundtrack Receives 10th Anniversary Box Set

Brie Larson in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Edgar Wright’s geeky action-comedy romance Scott Pilgrim vs. the World turned 10 this year, and part of the anniversary celebrations include a reissue of the movie’s soundtrack and the first-ever physical release of Nigel Godrich’s score. ABKCO has now set a release date of March 26th, 2021 for the anniversary release.

Say hello to the official Seven Evil Exes Edition, an expanded, limited-edition, 4xLP picture disc box set featuring the soundtrack and score to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The OST, which is literally one of the greatest movie soundtracks of all time, will include 24-minutes’ worth of unreleased music from Beck, Sex Bob-Omb, and the movie-only version of Metric’s “Black Sheep” as sung by Brie Larson — a fan-favorite that’s never been available in a physical format until now.



Each side of each LP features an image of one of the “seven evil exes” Pilgrim must battle in the film, and one has a photo of Pilgrim with Ramona Flowers. Additionally, the Seven Evil Exes Edition box set comes with “notes and musings” from both Wright and Godrich, a double-sided film poster, and an exclusive coloring page with artwork by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator behind the original graphic novels that inspired the film. The box set costs a whopping $149 and is currently available for pre-order. Check out an unboxing video below.

Of course, this special release will also include Godrich’s score, marking the first time ever that his score will get a vinyl release. To honor the occasion, ABKCO has made Godrich’s score available separately on a blue vinyl 2xLP set as well. It costs $39 and drops on March 26th via ABKCO’s website.

Earlier this year, the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reunited for a virtual table read and the movie’s beloved spinoff video game got a re-release date. We also sat down with Wright, Godrich, and music supervisor Kathy Nelson for an exclusive oral history of the soundtrack about working with real-life bands, recording the bass battle, and every behind-the-scenes detail you could imagine. You can revisit that interview right here.

It’s finally official! The 10th anniversary deluxe editions of the #ScottPilgrim soundtrack and score from @abkco are now available for pre-order. #ScottPilgrimIs10 https://t.co/07MTbXRLga pic.twitter.com/qgQlqObQdG — edgarwright (@edgarwright) December 11, 2020

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Seven Evil Exes Edition 4LP

Soundtrack – Side 1

01. Sex Bob-Omb – “We Are Sex Bob-Omb”

02. Plumtree – “Scott Pilgrim”

03. Fran Black – “I Heard Ramona Sing”

04. Beachwood Sparks – “By Your Side”

05. The Black Lips – “O Katrina!”

06. Crash and the Boys – “I’m So Sad, So Very, Very Sad”

07. Crash and the Boys – “We Hate You Please Die”

08. Sex Bob-Omb – “Garbage Truck”

Side 2

01. T. Rex – “Teenage Dream”

02. The Bluetones – “Sleazy Bed Track”

03. Blood Red Shoes – “t’s Getting Boring By The Sea”

04. Metric – “Black Sheep”

Side 3

01. Sex Bob-Om – “Threshold”

02. Broken Social Scene – “Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl”

03. The Rolling Stones – “Under My Thumb”

04. Beck – “Ramona” (Acoustic Version)

05. Beck – “Ramona”

06. Sex Bob-Omb – “Summbertime”

07. Brian LeBarton – “Threshold (8 Bit)”

Side 4 (Bonus Tracks)

01. Metric – “Black Sheep” (Brie Larson Vocal Version)

02. Sex Bob-Omb – “No Fun”

03. Beck – “Garbage Truck”

04. Beck – “Threshold”

05. Sex Bob-Omb – “Indefatigable”

06. Plumtree – “Go!”

07. Beck – “Ramona” (Acoustic Demo Idea 1)

08. Beck – “Ramona” (Acoustic Demo Idea 2)

09. Beck – “Ramona” (Acoustic Demo Idea 3)

10. Beck – “Ramona” (Mellotron Version)

11. Beck – “Summertime”

12. Nigel Godrich – “Enter Goddess”

Score – Side 1 * All score tracks performed by Nigel Godrich expect where noted

01. “Universal Theme”

02. “Hillcrest Park”

03. “Fight!”

04. Dan the Automator – “Slick (Patel’s Song)”

05. “Love Me Some Walking”

06. “Talk To The Fist”

07. “Rumble”

08. “Feel The Wrath”

09. “The Grind”

Side 2

01. “Hello Envy”

02. “Mystery Attacker”

03. “Second Cup”

04. “The Vegan”

05. Nigel Godrich/Jason Falkner/Justin Meldal-Johnsen – “Bass Battle”

06. “Sorry I Guess”

07. “Roxy”

Side 3

01. “The Ninth Circle”

02. Beck & Cornelius – “Katanayagi Twins Vs Sex Bob-Omb”

03. “This Fight Is Over”

04. “Giedon Calling”

05. “Level 7”

06. “Welcome to Chaos Theatre”

07. Beck/Nigel Godrich – “We Are Sex Bob-Omb (Fast)”

08. “Fast Entrance Into Hell”

09. “Chau Down”

10. “Game Over

11. “So Alone”

12. “Round 2”

Side 4

01. Nigel Godrich & Beck – “Death To All Hipsters”

02. “A Different Guy”

03. “Boss Battle”

04. “Blowing Up Right Now”

05. “Aftermath”

06. “Bye and Stuff”

07. Osymyso – “Love”

08. Osymyso – “Ramona”

09. Osymyso – “Prepare”

10. Dan the Automator – “Ninja Ninja Revolution”