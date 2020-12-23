Sex and the City Reboot Coming to HBO Max

Sex and the City (HBO)

It looks like Sex and the City is getting a reboot. Deadline confirmed with sources that HBO is working out a deal to revive the beloved drama as a limited series for its premium streaming service, HBO Max.

If this pans out, it will be the latest of three HBO classics to be rebooted on the streaming service. Over the summer, the WarnerMedia-owned company announced the revival of its beloved psychotherapy drama In Treatment. And earlier this month we learned that a reboot of the cult-favorite vampire series True Blood was also in the works.



However, considering that Sex and the City was undoubtedly one of the most iconic shows of the 2000s, a proper reboot would be a huge deal. The series that Darren Star created based on Candace Bushnell’s book ran for six seasons and 94 episodes between 1998 and 2004. It starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

The New York Post reports that while Bradshaw, Nixon, and Davis are all interested in the reunion, Cattrall will likely not be featured. After releasing two follow-up films in 2008 and 2010, the Sex and the City cast was set to make a third feature film in 2017 that was ultimately derailed due to a feud between Cattrall and Parker.

In an 2018 Instagram post directed at Parker, Cattrall wrote, “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. . .Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

Regardless, it seems likely that the reboot will continue with or without Cattrall, which certainly raises questions about the quality of a show that loses one of its central characters. CW already tried that with The Carrie Diaries — a show focused on Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw character — and it only lasted two seasons before it was cancelled.

