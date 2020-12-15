Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive for COVID-19, Briefly Hospitalized

Sharon Osbourne, via The Talk

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and was briefly hospitalized as a result. She is now recuperating at a location away from her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who recently disclosed that he has emphysema, among his other health issues.

The 68-year-old host of the daytime TV program The Talk reported her positive test result via Twitter on Monday evening (December 14th), writing, “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”



Sharon, who is also Ozzy’s manager, went public with her COVID-19 diagnosis just a few days after her Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba had shared that she had contracted the coronavirus.

A positive COVID-19 test for either of the Osbournes is especially concerning, as both are considered high-risk. Sharon is a cancer survivor, having battled colon cancer in the early 2000s.

Just last month, Ozzy told GQ magazine, “I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus I’m f**ked.” At the beginning of this year, the metal legend also revealed that he has been battling Parkinson’s disease. Thankfully, as Sharon mentioned in her tweet, the 72-year-old singer has tested negative thus far.

In addition to the aforementioned health issues, Ozzy battled a serious staph infection in the fall of 2018, and suffered a nasty fall at home while recovering from pneumonia in early 2019. He canceled all of the 2019 dates, as well as the rescheduled 2020 shows, of his farewell tour, with plans to resume touring in 2022.

A biopic on the relationship of Sharon and Ozzy is currently in the works, with Jack Osbourne recently discussing the forthcoming film with us in the Zoom interview below.

