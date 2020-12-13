Sia: Shia LaBeouf is a “Pathological Liar” Who “Conned Me Into an Adulterous Relationship”

Shia LaBeouf in Sia's video for "Elastic Heart"

Sia says she too was “hurt emotionally” by Shia LaBeouf, who she describes as “a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.”

“I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims,” the Australian singer added in a tweet posted on Saturday evening. “Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”



LaBeouf starred in Sia’s 2015 music video for “Elastic Heart”. However, the video ultimately proved constrovisal and drew claims of pedophilia as it featured LaBeouf dancing alongside Maddie Ziegler, then 13, in beige costumes. “All I can say is Maddie and Shia are two of the only actors I felt could play, these two warring ‘Sia’ self states,” Sia wrote at the time. “I apologize to those who feel triggered by ‘Elastic Heart’. My intention was to create some emotional content, not to upset anybody.”

On Friday, fellow singer FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf over allegations of “relentless abuse,” including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.” FKA twigs and LaBeouf dated between 2018 and 2019.

In a follow-up tweet, Sia expressed support for FKA twigs, writing, “This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

