Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series Clarice Gets a Teaser Trailer: Watch

Clarice (CBS)

CBS has released the first teaser trailer for Clarice, the upcoming sequel TV series to The Silence of the Lambs. The crime drama is set for a February premiere, but you can watch the sneak peek right now below.

Clarice takes place in 1993, a full year after the events of the original Silence of the Lambs film unfolded. Billed as a psychological thriller, the show follows FBI agent and feminist icon Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators, all while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington, D.C.



The teaser trailer sets the mood for Clarice in just under a minute. In the clip, FBI agents can be seen removing a dead body from a river while eerie piano music plays in the background. When a narrator asks, “What do you do with all of your rage?” a rapid succession of clips flood the frame: buzzing moths, someone screaming in a sewer, a sewing machine piercing skin, and more. It ends on a close-up shot of Clarice and text that reads, “The silence is over.”

The new TV series was written and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, the duo also behind Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth. Joining Breeds in the cast are Kal Penn, Nick Sandow (Orange Is the New Black), Michael Cudlitz (Southland), and Devyn Tyler (Watchmen). Also starring are Marnee Carpenter and Lucca de Oliveira.

CBS is gearing up to promote Clarice further during several upcoming national events, so keep your eyes peeled here for extended trailers early next year. “All eyes will be on CBS for three consecutive Sundays in early 2021 with the broadcasts of the AFC Championship game, the Grammy Awards, and Super Bowl LV,” said CBS Senior Executive VP of Programming Thom Sherman in a statement. “These powerhouse events provide us with the perfect platforms to promote the February debut of our captivating new drama, Clarice.”

Clarice is scheduled to premiere on CBS on February 11th at 10:00 p.m. ET. If you need more Silence of the Lambs content in your life before then, consider taking a tour of Buffalo Bill’s creepy home which went on the market several weeks ago.

