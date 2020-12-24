Slash Eyes 2021 Release for New Guns N’ Roses Music

Slash, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Slash is expecting that 2021 will be a fruitful year for Guns N’ Roses and his band with Myles Kennedy, with hopes to release new music from both acts.

In a new interview, the guitarist said he’s recently been working with bassist Duff McKagan on the highly anticipated new GN’R album. He’s also got 20 songs ready to go for an upcoming LP from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.



“We did a week of initial pre-production [on the new Conspirators album] and there’s 20 songs and we’re gonna start back up next year,” Slash told Cleveland.com. “I spent a lot of time writing and demoing that stuff. And prior to that, Duff [McKagan] and I did some jamming and we also worked on the Guns record, and I’ve had a couple of ancillary recordings and jams on top of that, so there’s been a lot of stuff going on. I’m really not good at slowing down and just sitting around.”

He added, “I would like to think that we’d have some new stuff out next year — from both camps, I guess. It’s hard to say, but I would like to think we’ll have stuff out next year.”

Slash said that he also hopes he’ll be able to play shows again in the summer of 2021. “We have dates that are just sitting there,” he said. “I would like to think it’s enough time between now and then to be able to pull that off. It’s hard to say. You can’t know for sure until the light at the end of the tunnel really starts shining, so we’re just wishful thinking. We’ll see what happens.”

In addition to helping design the new GN’R pinball machines, Slash also recently added to his line of signature Gibson guitars. He also recently talked to us about what made Eddie Van Halen such a great guitarist.