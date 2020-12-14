Rapper Who Named Album Doggystyle Thinks “WAP” Is Too Sexy

Snoop Dogg (photo by Philip Cosores) and Cadi B and Megan Thee Stallion in "WAP" video

Snoop Dogg, who wrote “Your Sexy Sex”, “Sexual Eruption”, and who began his album Doggystyle with a sketch about bathtub coitus, thinks that “WAP” is too sexy.

The Doggfafther weighed in on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s No. 1 hit in an interview on the newsmag program Central Ave. Addressing the female rappers, Snoop said, “Slow down and let’s have some imagination.” The MC who also once rapped, “she will get G’d if she don’t suck dick,” added of their vaginas, “That’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of your crown. That’s what you should hold on to, that should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”



To his credit, Mr. Dogg seems aware that his views on intercourse have shifted over time. “Now, when I was young, I may have been with the movement. I probably would’ve been on the remix,” he said. “But as an older man, it’s like, I love it that they expressing themselves and they doing their thing. I just don’t want it to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold on to.”

Speaking as the father of a 21-year daughter, Snoop added, “My daughter is from a different era, though,” he said. “She from this era. She may be doing the ‘WAP’, or part of the ‘WAP’, and I can’t be mad at her ’cause it’s her generation, you know what I’m saying? But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, ’cause I’ma older man…”

Mr. Dogg is hardly the first person to criticize “WAP”. Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler called the song “disgusting,” while horny-on-main Congressional candidate James P. Bradley and sexually repressed Fox anchor Tucker Carlson also railed against the track. Other have tried to support the message of empowerment with mixed results; one Milwaukee official had to apologize after using “WAP” to promote the Weatherization Assistance Program. As for us, we named “WAP” one of the Top 50 Songs of 2020.