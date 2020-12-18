Space Force and Baby Groot (Marvel)

The US Armed Forces has its soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen… and now, Guardians. Yes, right out of an intergalactic Marvel franchise of some renown, the US has officially named the members of the Space Force Guardians.

Current-but-not-for-long Vice President Mike Pence announced the naming at a Friday ceremony celebrating the one-year anniversary of the nascent military branch. According to the official Space Force Twitter account (not @realSpaceForce, which belongs to the Netflix comedy), the name was selected partially as a tribute to the original motto of the 1983 Air Force Space Command: “Guardians of the High Frontier.”



“The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies,” read another tweet.

So, let’s summarize what Space Force, Trump’s biggest military achievement, has going for it: service members named like Guardians of the Galaxy, insignias looking like Starfleet Command from Star Trek, and a name they couldn’t copyright before Netflix did. We’d joke about picking uniforms that look like an Imperial Officer from Star Wars, but they already chose their digs: green camo, because in space, no one can see you if you’re a tree.

Perhaps Space Force might consider changing its motto to “Heritage, Mission, Culture, and Dance Off, Bro.”

