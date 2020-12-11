Steve Earle Shares Cover of Justin Townes Earle’s “Champagne Corolla”: Stream

Steve Earle with Justin Townes Earle, photo by Sara Sharpe

Steve Earle has shared a new cover of the Justin Townes Earle single “Champagne Corolla”. It’s the latest preview of J.T., the tribute album he’s releasing next year in honor of his late son.

“Champagne Corolla” was originally written by Justin for his 2017 album Kids in the Street. It’s a bold number that lets his wobbly electric guitar riffs snake over bass drum and explosive horns. Throughout, he sings about a mysterious girl who drives the eponymous car, a vehicle choice that he believes gives her an air of brains, charm, and logic.



For his cover version, Steve Earle takes a similar approach with help from his bandmates The Dukes, who appear on the rest of the album as well. After turning down the rhythm section and turning up his vocals, Earle drags out his southern drawl, giving each lyric that magic of a beloved storyteller sharing the tale of someone close to him at the local pub. It’s a faithful take that’s got plenty of heart. Stream it below.

J.T. is scheduled to come out on January 4th, 2021 — what would have been Justin’s 39th birthday — via New West Records. Earle previously broke the news by sharing a cover of “Harlem River Blues”, which won Song of the Year at the 2011 Americana Music Awards.