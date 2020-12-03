Jin of BTS

2020 has been another massive year for beloved K-pop band BTS, what with their first-ever music Grammy nomination and history-making single “Dynamite”. But as any celebrity will attest, global domination can take a major mental and physical toll on you. That’s where BTS member Jin currently finds himself.

Ahead of his 28th birthday, the Bangtan Boy has released a new solo single titled “Abyss”, inspired by his recent reflections on worldwide fame and the group’s loyal #BTSARMY. Jin explained on the BTS blog, writing,



“Recently, in a press conference, I said: I don’t like to share my sad feelings with the fans. This is because I only want to show them the good things. However, I feel differently if it’s through music. I don’t like to share it through my everyday actions, but I think it would be okay to show them through music.”

“To tell you the truth, I was severely burnt out recently, and I think it was because I had many thoughts regarding myself.”

Some of these thoughts involved quite a lot of doubt, specifically whether he was deserving of all of this happiness and success. “I ranked #1 in the Billboard Hot 100 and received congratulations from many people. Can I receive this?” Jin continued. “In fact, there are a lot of people who love music more and do better than me, but is it okay for me to receive this joy and celebration?”

Stream “Abyss” below, which was co-written by Jin and fellow BTS member RM, among others. Find Jin’s full blog post ahead as translated by Bandwagon.

Jin officially turns 28 years old tomorrow, December 4th. Thanks to a new law, BTS won’t have to fulfill their compulsory military service in South Korea until they’re 30.

BTS recently shared new album BE, their third of the year and second to hit No. 1 on the charts. Map of the Soul: 7, released back in February, was just crowned one of our Top Albums of 2020.

