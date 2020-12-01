Beabadoobee and Arlo Parks Release Christmas Covers: Stream

Beabadoobee and Arlo Parks (photo by Alex Kurunis)

Beabadoobee and Arlo Parks are getting into the holiday spirit. The UK bedroom pop musicians have each contributed festive covers to Apple Music’s Christmas singles series.

For her contribution, our former Artist of the Month Bea Kristi (aka Beabadoobee) performed a rendition of the yuletide classic “Winter Wonderland”. Although you might expect either ukulele strums or gnarled jazzmaster riffs from the Fake It Flowers star, the 20-year-old actually tries her hand at singing wistfully over ornate strings, resulting in a surprisingly classy take on the snowy staple.



Arlo Parks, on the other hand, puts a completely new spin on the incredibly ’80s Wham! hit “Last Christmas”. Rather than leaning into the track’s kinetic energy and creating something you can jump around to next to the tree, the London up-and-comer turns it on its head and delivers it with a smooth and supple tenderness. It’s a really creative and pleasant take on the department store playlist mainstay, and one that feels completely distinct to Parks.

Take a listen to both songs below via Apple Music.

Yesterday, James Blake released his own contribution to the covers series with a rendition of “In The Bleak Midwinter”. Outside of Christmas cheer, Beabadoobe’s Fake It Flowers made an appearance on Consequence of Sound’s Top 50 Albums of 2020 list, while Arlo Parks continues to roll out singles from her upcoming debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams.