Burial Unleashes New 12-Minute Song “Chemz”: Stream

The sprawling cut follows recent collaborations with Thom Yorke and Four Tet

on December 21, 2020, 10:09am
The enigmatic Burial

Just weeks after collaborating with music titans Thom Yorke and Four Tet, enigmatic producer Burial has returned with a solo song all his own. And it’s got a whopping 12-minute (!) runtime.

Titled “Chemz”, the sprawling cut is a nonstop rave of the UK garage variety. And like a DJ set condensed into a bite-sized bit, it has its distinct movements: there’s the hyperactive start; the melodic wave that builds to a classic breakbeat; and the all-in dramatic end, where Burial cranks things up to techno-raging levels.

A press statement on Bandcamp succinctly describes “Chemz” as “hooky, rushy and loved up – both an unhinged premonition of unleashed post-pandemic joy and a demonic flashback to past ecstasies in a hardcore style perfected in the UK.” For those who’ve tuned into the producer’s work as of late, the new track also has a lot in common with Burial’s 2019 single “Claustro”. Or as one person on reddit articulately put it, “sounds like Claustro on steroids.”

Stream “Chemz” below. This song and another new one called “Dolphinz” will appear on a two-track release from Hyperdub on April 2nd.

“Chemz / Dolphinz” Artwork:

