Chika Shares Lustful New Single “FWB”: Stream

Chika, photo by Leeor Wild

Forget a PS5 or Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park drop, all Chika wants to see under her Christmas tree is a no-strings-attached relationship. The promising Alabama-bred rapper expresses her lustful “FWB” desires today on a new single of the same name.

“I don’t want your love, I just need your touch,” the 23-year-old bluntly states, so as note to get any wires crossed with a potential lover. She stresses her needs and boundaries later on in the chorus: “Please don’t get ahead of it/ I’m here for the benefits/ Roll it up and we can catch a vibe/ I just need a lover and a friend to pass the time/ A bed to crash tonight.”



Communication is key in any type of “FWB” situation, and Chika, who is also a poet and activist, clearly speaks the language. It also doesn’t hurt that she does so with an execution that’s versatile and coolly confident — one minute the Best New Artist Grammy nominee is crooning over a smooth gospel/R&B arrangement, the next it’s all whispery rap-singing. Stream it down below.

Chika dropped her well-received Industry Games EP back in March and standalone single “My Power” over the summer. She’s expected to follow up those releases with project in early 2021. Before then, however, she will face off against fellow Best New Artist nominees like Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat at next year’s Grammys ceremony.