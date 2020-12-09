Deftones’ Chino Moreno and Toro y Moi Remix Caroline Polachek’s “Hit Me Where It Hurts”: Stream

Chino Moreno (photo by Frank Maddocks), Caroline Polachek (photo by Karolis Kaminskas), and Toro Y Moi (photo by Philip Cosores)

Alternative pop luminary Caroline Polachek brings out the best kind of weird in everyone. For proof, look no further than the new remix for her Pang song “Hit Me Where It Hurts”. Helmed by none other than Deftones frontman Chino Moreno in collaboration with chillwave staple Toro y Moi (!), it’s a totally left-field joint effort that somehow works in the world of Polachek.

The fresh rework features production from Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bundick and dark vocals from Moreno, transforming the already-obtuse art-rock ballad into something even more tastefully outlandish. This new version is actually part of a larger group of imaginative remixes released by Polachek today; other Pang updates come courtesy of synth-pop artist Oklou (“Door”), vaporwave icon George Clanton (“Her Big Eyes”), and Charli XCX producer Umru (“Ocean of Tears”).



Stream all four remixes below. This release comes ahead of a proper Pang remix album, Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection, due out on vinyl April 16th through Polachek’s own Perpetual Novice label. The forthcoming collection also includes the previously shared 10-minute extended mix of “The Gate”, which featured “textural contributions” from Oneohtrix Point Never and PC Music producer Danny Harle.

Beyond her own remixes, Polachek recently featured on Oneohtrix Point Never’s Magic Oneohtrix Point Never and guested on A.G. Cook’s 49-song opus 7G. As for Moreno, this past September he and the Deftones dropped Ohms, one of the best albums of 2020. Toro y Moi, meanwhile, released a song with Flume way back in March, and has since put out two collaborative tracks with MadeinTYO.

Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection Tracklist:

01. The Gate [Extended Mix]

02. New Normal [Abnormal Mix]

03. Parachute [Reverse Mix]

04. Door [oklou Remix]

05. Hit Me Where It Hurts [Toro Y Moi feat. Chino Moreno]

06. Hey Big Eyes [George Clanton Remix]

07. So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings [A. G. Cook Remix]

08. Breathless [Bonus Track]