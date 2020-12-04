Tori Amos Unboxes New Christmastide EP: Stream

Tori Amos, photo by Desmond Murray

Deck the halls with boughs of holly, and stream the new holiday project from chamber pop extraordinaire Tori Amos. Her Christmastide EP is officially out today and can be found below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Out through Decca Records, Christmastide serves as Amos’ first new solo material since the 2017 full-length Native Invader. It features four original tracks, including lead single “Better Angels”.



According to Amos, she hopes the EP can be a jubilant “safe space” from these turbulent times. “With Christmastide it was important to be positive and to try and lift people’s spirits,” she commented in a statement. “It’s a time of year that should be joyful with family and friends but also can sadly be a very lonely place for some.”

“Many families will be unable to be together this year because of the Pandemic,” continued Amos, “as well as many that are also dealing with the aftermath of a long and bitter US Election. I hope these songs contained in this beautiful package can be a small treat to help along the way.”

Christmastide isn’t the first time Amos has fully gotten into the holiday spirit. Back in 2009, she gifted fans with Midwinter Graces, which featured new updates on seasonal classics.

Earlier this year, Amos released a new autobiography called Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage. In the spring, she discussed the book with Kyle Meredith.

Christmastide Artwork:

Christmastide EP Tracklist:

01. Christmastide

02. Circle of Seasons

03. Holly

04. Better Angels