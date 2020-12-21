Darkside Reunite for New Album Spiral, Share “Liberty Bell”: Stream

Darkside, photo by Jed DeMoss

After six long years, the wait is finally over: Darkside have returned. The electronic music duo of Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington has announced a new album, Spiral, due out Spring 2021 via Matador Records, as well as shared a lead single called “Liberty Bell”.

Formed nearly a decade ago, Darkside found critical acclaim thanks to their 2013 full-length debut, Psychic. Their time in the spotlight was very short-lived, however, as Jaar and Harrington announced their “indefinite hiatus” less than a year later.



According to a statement, Spiral was completed in December 2019. It was then mastered by Heba Kadry (Beach House, Slowdive) and mixed by Rashad Becker.

Today’s release of “Liberty Bell” provides a first look at what to expect from the forthcoming sophomore album. And it appears to be an exciting evolution of Darkside’s signature Psychic sound — their beloved bluesy and psychedelic arrangements are now bolstered by more robust instrumentation than ever before.

In many ways, they’re sort of like Tame Impala, but reversed: Kevin Parker started out in indie rock, though he mostly functions more as a producer these days. Darkside, meanwhile, seem to be veering heavier into “rock” territory. Hear “Liberty Bell” for yourself below.

In the time since Darkside have been apart, Jaar and Harrington have each proceeded with their own solo careers. Since 2016, Harrington has put out a handful of records via various side-projects. Jaar, too, has remained busy — especially the last few years. In 2020 alone, the Chilean-American producer has put out three albums; two are credited to his own name and one via his lauded Against All Logic alter ego.