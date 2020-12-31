Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Elvis Costello Reveals New Song “Farewell, OK 2020”: Stream

The rock legend bids adieu to this dumpster fire year

by
on December 31, 2020, 12:27pm
elvis-costello-farewell-2020-song-stream
Elvis Costello, photo by James O'Mara

Like all of us, Elvis Costello is happy to offer a swift goodbye to the hell year we just suffered through. And the rock legend does precisely that on his newly unveiled song “Farewell, OK 2020”.

Following on the heels of his 31st (!) album Hey Clockface, released this past October, today’s track is another dose of classic Costello charm. It’s got a bluesy bassline, some rattling drums, beaming keyboard harmonies, loud-ass guitars, and the singer’s iconic, gravelly delivery.

New Years bops usually have a celebratory resonance to them, but this one manages to succinctly cap off the demoralizing slog that was 2020 while also sounding fun and hopeful for 2021. “Farewell, OK/ You’ll be on way/ You’ll be on your own now/ Much to my dismay, I can’t go on/ After what you’ve done.” Take a listen below.

Editors' Picks

In addition to dropping Hey Clockface, which was recorded in various studios throughout Europe and the US prior to the pandemic, Costello also enlisted his longtime friend Iggy Pop to sing a French-language rendition of the album cut “No Flag”. Costello said that the song was originally inspired by Pop, so hearing the proto-punk icon belting a translated version of the tune was a really special treat — the type of unlikely collaboration that you don’t often get from more established musicians.

A Perfect Gift Bundle for Your Favorite Pop Culture Fan A Perfect Gift Bundle for Your Favorite Pop Culture Fan
These Are the Best Horror Movies Released in 2020 These Are the Best Horror Movies Released in 2020
Watch Pixar's New Movie Soul on Disney+ This Christmas Watch Pixar's New Movie Soul on Disney+ This Christmas
Try a Range of CBD Strains with This Pre-Roll Bundle Deal Try a Range of CBD Strains with This Pre-Roll Bundle Deal

Previous Story
Oscar Isaac Used to Play in Ska Bands and Even Once Opened for Green Day
Next Story
BABYMETAL to Play 10 Shows at Tokyo’s Famed Budokan Arena Beginning in January