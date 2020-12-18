Hayley Williams Shares New Song “Find Me Here”: Stream

Hayley Williams, photo by Lindsey Byrnes

Today, Hayley Williams has dropped a new EP called Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades. The three-track collection features acoustic versions of “Simmer” and “Why We Ever”, both of which appeared on the Paramore leader’s debut solo album Petals for Armor from earlier this year. However, the biggest highlight might be the previously unreleased song “Find Me Here”.

Fragile and meditative, the track is about a couple that must momentarily part ways so each person can pursue their own separate journey. “Long as I’m lovin’ you you’ll never be alone,” Williams sings. “Long as you keep wanting me around/ But this is one trip you’re gonna have to take alone/ When you come back you’ll find me here where I belong.”



Stream it down below, followed by the full Self-Serenades EP.

According to a statement from Williams, she wrote “Find Me Here” in quarantine after realizing she wouldn’t be able to tour behind Petals for Armor. “I spent this year at home like everyone. I hadn’t spent that much time at home alone with my guitar since I was a teen,” she explained, before continuing:

“Once I realized I’d likely not be performing any of my new songs live for a while I guess it just felt right to play them for myself and re-imagine them, just a little bit lonelier. It wasn’t long before I started writing new songs again and one of the demos I made seemed fitting for this little EP.

‘Find Me Here’ is the feeling of surrendering your loved ones to their own, personal struggles; letting them take their time and come to their own rescue. It’s a hard version of love to learn but it is an important lesson in loving someone well.”

Petals for Armor was recently named one of our favorite albums of the year. “Simmer” also landed on our Top 50 Songs of 2020 list.

