King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Drop New Song “If Not Now, Then When?”: Stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Jamie Wdziekonski

It’s been less than a month since King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard dropped their latest album, K.G., but the prolific rockers have never been precious about spacing out projects. Today, the Aussie band is back with a new song called “If Not Now, Then When?”.

The six-piece is often categorized under psychedelic rock, but with every new release, King Gizzard prove they’re constantly craving new sounds. That’s the case with this fresh offering, which over the course of its four-minute runtime dabbles in surf rock — I could swear that opening guitar solo was Dick Dale — as well as bits of prog rock and even Elton John glam. (They are Rocket Man fans, after all.)



Check out “If Not Now, Then When?” via an animated video helmed by Dr. D Foothead (Oh Sees, Melody’s Echo Chamber). In a statement, the New Zealand-based director and graphic artist explained how the single informed his magical clip,

“The song made me consider how individual action or inaction affects the world. What happens when our repressed pain, darkness and confusion manifest and influence our surroundings and relationships? I wanted to explore the journey of a character who has neglected their inner shadow, and how this energy manifests physically and becomes a force of its own.”

For more of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, revisit our Track by Track discussion with the band about every song on K.G.. Outside of that record, the group also dropped a demos comp back in October and six (!) other live albums throughout the year, which can be found over on their Bandcamp page.