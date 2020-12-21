Menu
Lil Durk Pays Tribute to King Von with New Single “Backdoor”: Stream

Lil Durk wears the late rapper's signature O'Block chain in the track's video

by
on December 21, 2020, 3:25pm
Lil Durk wears King Von's O'Block chain in the "Backdoor" video

Lil Durk has released a new song called “Backdoor” dedicated to fellow Chicago rapper and King Von who was fatally shot outside of a nightclub in November.

The third single from upcoming album The Voice, it sees Lil Durk protecting himself from his enemies and staying vigilant so as not to end up like his fallen friend. “Before you leave that door, you gotta pick that glock up,” he says, later adding, “I’m riding around with choppers.”

In the track’s corresponding video from JerryPHD, Lil Durk sports King Von’s own signature O’Block chain around his neck. As Complex points out, he also shared a text exchange on Instagram confirming his choice of jewelry.

Watch the “Backdoor” video below.

Lil Durk previously shared The Voice single “Stay Down” featuring Young Thug and 6LACK. This year, he also collaborated with Drake and put out his own solo record, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2.

Prior to his death, King Von released his debut LP, Welcome to O’Block, on Lil Durk’s own Only the Family label. The record featured a pair of collaborations between the two MCs, “Back Again” and “All These N****s”. Revisit those at the bottom of this post.

