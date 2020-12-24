Lil Durk Drops New Album The Voice: Stream

Lil Durk, photo via Facebook

Lil Durk has released a new album called The Voice. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

This 16-track effort marks Lil Durk’s second full-length of 2020, coming just a few months after Just Cause Y’all Waited 2. As indicated by the cover artwork, The Voice is dedicated to fellow Chicago rapper King Von, who was fatally shot outside of an Atlanta nightclub in November. King Von also appears posthumously on a track called “Still Trappin'”. Additionally, in the video for “Backdoor”, Durk can be seen wearing King Von’s O’Block chain.



The Voice also features previous singles like “Stay Down” (featuring Young Thug and 6LACK) and the title track.

Outside of his new album, Lil Durk has spent the last 12 months collaborating with Drake on “Laugh Now Cry Later” and Megan Thee Stallion on “Movie”. He’s also appeared on projects from Meek Mill, Nas, Future, and Lil Yachty.

The Voice Artwork:

The Voice Tracklist:

01. Redman

02. Refugee

03. Death Ain’t Easy

04. The Voice

05. Backdoor

06. Still Trappin’ (feat. King Von)

07. Stay Down (feat. 6LACK and Young Thug)

08. Free Jamell (feat. YNW Melly)

09. Misunderstood

10. Not the Same

11. India, Pt. 3

12. Coming Clean

13. Going Strong

14. Changes

15. Lamborghini Mirrors (feat. Booka600)

16. To Be Honest