Rico Nasty Drops Debut Album Nightmare Vacation: Stream

Rico Nasty, photo by Guy the Photographer via @riconasty

Genre-bending rapper Rico Nasty has finally released her first full-length album, Nightmare Vacation. The highly-anticipated debut is a fitting end to 2020, which has felt like a year-long nightmare. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Today’s new effort follows mixtapes like Sugar Trap in 2016 and the 2019 Kenny Beats collaboration Anger Management. It features standout singles in “iPhone” and “OFHR?”, both produced by Dylan Brady of experimental pop outfit 100 gecs. The tracklist also includes “Own It”, as well as the Gucci Mane and Don Toliver joint cut “Don’t Like Me”. Other guests include Aminé (“Back & Fourth”) and Trippie Redd (“Losers”).



In an interview with the Recording Academy, Rico talked about her evolution over the years and how that impacted the LP. “I definitely feel like this is just a whole new vibe,” the Maryland MC commented. “It’s a whole bunch of that overcoming, that, ‘Wow, I didn’t think I could do this.’ And then actually do it and it sounds amazing.”

Outside of this new album, Rico recently collaborated with Kali Uchis and teamed up with Juicy J.

Nightmare Vacation Artwork:

Nightmare Vacation Tracklist:

01. Candy

02. Don’t Like Me (feat. Don Toliver and Gucci Mane)

03. Check Me Out

04. iPhone

05. STFU

06. Back & Fourth (feat. Aminé)

07. Girl Scouts

08. Let It Out

09. Losers (feat. Trippie Redd)

10. No Debate

11. Pussy Poppin

12. OHFR?

13. 10Fo

14. Own It

15. Smack A Bitch (feat. ppcocaine, Rubi Rose, Sukihana)

16. Smash A Bitch (Bonus)