Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share New Song “We’re Gonna Get There in the End”: Stream

Gallagher offers a hopeful tune for the new year

by
on December 31, 2020, 11:41am
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, photo by Mitch Ikeda

With just hours to go before we finally flip our calendars to 2021, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared a song of hope for the new year.

Titled “We’re Gonna There in the End”, it finds the Oasis rocker imploring his listeners to forge on through whatever trials come next. “Don’t fight the feeling/ Don’t stop believing in what you know/ Cause you can’t let go, my friend,” Gallagher sings on the chorus. Stream the track, which is supposedly still in its “demo” stages, below.

Although optimism is certainly something we could all use after the nightmare of 2020, it’s interesting to hear it peddled by Gallagher, who is a noted anti-masker. “The whole thing is bollocks,” he previously said of the potentially life-saving face coverings. Actually, it’s mind-bogglingly bollocks how one can encourage such confidence while simultaneously being so irresponsible.

In an accompanying statement, Gallagher said he’s been “writing and noodling recently and I’ve made a little demo of a tune that I wrote a couple of weeks ago and it actually came out sounding pretty good … the lyrics are quite apt for the times and I think I’d like to share it with you.”

Gallagher’s High Flying Birds dropped their Blue Moon Rising EP back in March. Around that same time, Gallagher also unearthed a lost Oasis demo. This fall, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? with a new vinyl reissue. One of the album’s classic tracks, “Wonderwall”, recently became the first ’90s song to hit one billion streams.

 

