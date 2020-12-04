Rina Sawayama Drops SAWAYAMA Deluxe Edition: Stream

Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama has released a deluxe edition of SAWAYAMA, one of our Top 50 Albums of 2020. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Out through Dirty Hit, the expanded collection consists of the 13 original SAWAYAMA songs, plus 11 additional tracks. Three of these have never before been made available: “LUCID”, “We Out Here”, and “Bees & Honey”. There is also a cover of The 1975 song “Love It If We Made It”, alongside acoustic renditions of “Bad Friend”, “STFU!”, and “Chosen Family” and fresh remixes helmed by Dream Wife and Pabllo Vittar.



Sawayama herself executive produced the deluxe project with help from Clarence Clarity (who also contributed production). Meanwhile, Nicole Morier (Britney Spears) and Kyle Shearer (Carly Rae Jepsen) both have co-writing credits.

In a statement about the club-ready “LUCID”, produced by BloodPop, our former Artist of the Month remarked,

“It’s about living a different life through dreaming, whether it’s to be with the dream girl or to be the dream girl. Me and Lauren Aquilina wrote this together on the floor of my tiny rented living room back in early 2018. BloodPop sent us the beat and the melody flowed out so easily that I remember at one point I started hoovering cos i knew this would be easy to write lol. I’ve kept this song secret for 2 years so I’m so excited to finally release it to the world! 2020’s been a tough year so I wanted to finish it off with a dance bop to take us into a more hopeful 2021.”

SAWAYAMA: Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

DISC ONE

01. Dynasty

02. XS

03. STFU!

04. Comme des Garçons (Like The Boys)

05. Akasaka Sad

06. Paradisin’

07. Love Me 4 Me

08. Bad Friend

09. Fuck This World (Interlude)

10. Who’s Gonna Save U Now?

11. Tokyo Love Hotel

12. Chosen Family

13. Snakeskin

DISC TWO

01. LUCID

02. We Out Here (Bonus Track)

03. Bees & Honey (Bonus Track)

04. Love It If We Made It (The 1975 Cover)

05. XS (Live)

06. STFU! (Acoustic)

07. Bad Friend (Acoustic)

08. Chosen Family (Acoustic)

09. Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys) – Pabllo Vittar Remix

10. XS feat. Bree Runway – Remix

11. Bad Friend – Dream Wife Remix