Tim Heidecker Announces New Album Office Hours Live, Shares Fred Armisen Collaboration “Brick by Brick”: Stream

Tim Heidecker's Office Hours Live album and podcast

Less than three months after dropping Fear of Death, comedian-musician extraordinaire Tim Heidecker has announced a new album. Titled Office Hours Live presents Slaps, Bops & Bangers, it features songs from his podcast of the same name.

Launched back in 2016, the Office Hours Live podcast sees Heidecker conducting phone and video calls with fans and special commentators. He hosts the program with Vic Berger and Doug “DJ Douggpound” Lussenhop, but other celebrities such as Heidecker’s Moonbase co-stars Fred Armisen and John C. Reilly have been known to periodically drop in. (Mac DeMarco and Bon Iver even made cameos during an eight-hour fundraiser recording of the podcast back in March.)



A natural extension of the podcast, the forthcoming compilation album finds Heidecker joined by plenty of the same pals. Other additional names include Daniel Cupps, Nick Lutsko, and Ben Levin. The 11-track collection is being teased today with an Armisen collaboration called “Brick by Brick” and “City of the Day”. Stream both below.

Slaps, Bops & Bangers is officially out December 18th and pre-orders are available. Scroll on down to find the album’s artwork and full tracklist.

Heidecker recently released “Rudy at the 4 Seasons”. The song is a genius skewering of Donald Trump’s embarrassing Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco — the one and only good thing to come out of that administration.

Office Hours Live presents Slaps, Bops & Bangers Artwork:

Office Hours Live presents Slaps, Bops & Bangers Tracklist:

01. Tim Heidecker and Daniel Cupps – “I Like Having Fun, I Like to Laugh” (feat. Ben Levin)

02. DJ Douggpound – “Creamed Popcorn on the Cobb”

03. Tim Heidecker – “City of the Day”

04. Tim Heidecker – “Early Johns”

05. Vic Berger IV – “Game Night”

06. Tim Heidecker and Fred Armisen / Daniel Cupps – “Brick by Brick”

07. Tim Heidecker and Nick Lutsko – “Songs About John”

08. Lords of Dropbox – “Sitting Down, Standing Up” (feat. Tim Heidecker)

09. Tim Heidecker and Daniel Cupps – “Ron Day Rollin’”

10. Tim Heidecker and Cool Heat – “Love Is Something Strange”

11. Websitepunx – “I Like Having Fun, I Like to Laugh (Punk Version)” (feat. Skinner)