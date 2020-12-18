Toro y Moi Remixes HAIM’s “3AM”: Stream

HAIM and Toro y Moi

Earlier this month, Toro y Moi remixed Caroline Polachek’s “Hit Me Where It Hurts” with help from Deftones frontman Chino Moreno. The chillwave artist also known as Chaz Bundick has returned today with another reworking — this time for the three sisters of HAIM.

Toro y Moi reimagined HAIM’s “3AM”, which appears on their Grammy-nominated album Women in Music Pt. III. While the original version saw the HAIM siblings play around with space and sparseness, this new remix is all about the layers and textures.



Toro y Moi folds in echoes of electric guitar and fills voids with heavier bass. The whole thing reverberates with the kind of energy associated with a 6 a.m. wake-up call rather than a low-key, middle-of-the-night hang. Hear it for yourself below.

Women in Music Pt. III recently received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. HAIM will face off against Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Coldplay, and more at the 2021 award ceremonies. Over the last few weeks, HAIM also released their first-ever holiday song and contributed to evermore, Taylor Swift’s second surprise album.

For more new-ish Toro y Moi, revisit his song with Flume from way back in March, as well as his two collaborative tracks with MadeinTYO.