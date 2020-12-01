Viagra Boys Release New Song “Creatures”: Stream

Viagra Boys "Creatures" music video

Viagra Boys are back with another new post-punk banger called “Creatures”. It’s the second offering from their forthcoming sophomore record Welfare Jazz, and it comes paired with an amazing music video.

Back in October, the Swedish group kicked off their album cycle with the asshole anthem “Ain’t Nice”, which was a cheeky tune about proudly being a dumpy mooch with no manners. It was the sort of crude scumbaggery that you might expect from a band called Viagra Boys, but “Creatures” takes a more nuanced look at the life of a seedy miscreant.



The synth-based track is a commentary on the absurdism of the class disparity that compares the lifestyle vocalist Sebastian Murphy groaned about on “Ain’t Nice” to that of the ocean’s bottom feeders. “We are the creatures that steal your copper/ We don’t need sleep, we never bothered,” he sings with a wavering croon during the hook.

Its ridiculously entertaining video picks up right where the one for “Aint’ Nice” left off, with Murphy waking up in the home of Victorian-era bourgeoisie after a misanthropic stupor that left him conked out in the middle of the road. In this follow-up clip, Murphy is forced to endure a series of awful tasks that range from falling into a pool with his clothes on to shooting an adorable puppy (no, you don’t see it) in order to impress his plutocratic abductors.

The video has all sorts of elaborate choreography and some amazing shots that bring to life the song’s class conscious themes. Check it out below.

Welfare Jazz was produced by Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Run the Jewels), Justin and Jeremiah Raisen (Yves Tumor, Kim Gordon, Sky Ferreira) and previous collaborators Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Daniel Fagerström (The Hives, The Knife). It arrives January 8th via YEAR0001.