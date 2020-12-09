Suspect208 in "All Black" music video

Suspect208, the new band featuring the sons of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, have just unveiled their second single. The track, “All Black”, is accompanied by a music video that offers the first look at the young musicians performing onstage.

The band — consisting of 20-year-old singer Noah Weiland, 16-year-old bassist Tye Trujillo, 18-year-old drummer London Hudson (Slash’s son), and 18-year-old guitarist Niko Tsangaris — went viral with their debut single, “Long Awaited”, which arrived last month. That track is already approaching a million hits on YouTube.



While “Long Awaited” drew comparisons to Velvet Revolver, a band that featured both Slash and Scott Weiland, “All Black” has more of a rock-pop vibe, with Noah delivering catchy vocals over a guitar-driven melody.

In addition to footage of the band performing the song at the famed Viper Room, the video also shows all four members hanging out with their girlfriends for a night of mischief around Los Angeles.

The new track comes a few days after Hudson inked an endorsement deal with ASBA drums. “We are proud to welcome London Hudson to the ASBA family,” read a statement from the French instrument company. “You would have recently heard his talent in the killer band Suspect208. London has been playing for the past 11 years and has four years of performing and recording.”

The statement continued, “He is an accomplished drummer with a s**tload of skills in various genres and styles. He will be playing on the ASBA Rive Gauche kit Back in Black finish, with a Steel Loving You Strong metal snare. Get ready to have your ears blown out!”

Get your first look at Suspect208 by checking out the video for “All Black” below. Download the single here, and stay tuned for our exclusive interview with the members of the band.