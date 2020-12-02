Sylvan Esso Drops Surprise With Love EP: Stream

Sylvan Esso

Sylvan Esso has dropped a surprise new EP titled With Love. Take a listen below via Spotify, and also watch a live performance video of “Numb”.

It doesn’t get any fresher than this: The six-track EP was recorded on Tuesday night — mere hours ago as of publication — as part of the final installment of their virtual concert series “From the Satellite”.



The epic performance saw bandmates Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath rework tracks off their latest album — this past September’s Free Love — alongside a 10-piece “dream team” band.

Said “dream team” includes members of Bon Iver, Wye Oak, Hiss Golden Messenger, Mr. Twin Sister, Hand Habits, Mountain Man and Mandolin Orange. This is the very same band they toured with last year.

The EP caps off an epic year for Sylvan Esso. In addition to releasing a new studio album, the ever-unstoppable duo made several national television appearances, released a podcast, and, as you just read, headlined a series of virtual concerts.

Not too shabby.

With Love EP Artwork:

With Love EP Tracklist:

01. Train

02. Ferris Wheel

03. Numb

04. Frequency

05. Rooftop Dancing

06. Free