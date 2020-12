SZA

SZA has treated fans to a brand new single called “Good Days” featuring Jacob Collier. Take a listen below.

“Good Days” marks only her second release of 2020, following “Hit Different” (which ranks among our 50 favorite songs of the entire year). Both tracks are expected to appear on her long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl.



SZA also recently popped up Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album Good News.