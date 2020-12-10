Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is not letting the pandemic ruin her 31st birthday. This morning, the pop star announced another new album called evermore that she plans to drop TONIGHT (Friday, December 11th) — right when she’s due to blow out the candles.

“Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now,” Swift tweeted in her announcement. “You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!”



Spanning 15 tracks, evermore serves as a companion release to this summer’s exceptional folklore. It once again finds her collaborating with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. This time around, however, the rest of Dessner’s bandmates in The National also pop up on a track, as do Swift’s friends in HAIM.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift further expanded. “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

The album is currently being sold on her official site for release on Friday, December 11th at midnight ET. However, for fans looking for more gifts to unwrap, there’s also a deluxe edition that contains two more songs. How about that?

Upon its release at midnight, the album will be paired with a music video for the song “willow”.

Consult the album’s artwork, tracklist, and Swift’s tweets announcing the project below.

Evermore Artwork:

Evermore Tracklist:

01. Willow

02. Champagne Problems

03. Gold Rush

04. ’Tis the Damn Season

05. Tolerate It

06. No Body, No Crime (feat. HAIM)

07. Happiness

08. Dorothea

09. Coney Island (feat. The National)

10. Ivy

11. Cowboy Like Me

12. Long Story Short

13. Marjorie

14. Closure

15. Evermore (feat. Bon Iver)

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks:

16. Right Where You Left Me

17. It’s Time to Go

