Taylor Swift Debunks woodvale Album Rumor on Jimmy Kimmel

Taylor Swift joined Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night for her first television interview since releasing her second surprise album of the year, evermore, and sister album to this summer’s folklore.

During the interview, Swift debunked a fan rumor that she is planning to release a third surprise album called woodvale. “This takes a bit of explanation,” Swift began. “I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret-agenty about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs and it’s very annoying but it’s fun for fans and it’s fun for me because they like to pick up on things. And they’ll notice lots of things in music videos or photos or whatever, and then sometimes, I take it too far, and I make a mistake.”



As Swift explained, woodvale was merely the working title for folklore and her team “forgot” to remove the name from the album’s cover.

“When I was making folklore, the album that came out back in July, I was too afraid to even unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn’t tell anybody the album title until right before it came out,” Swift explained. “And so I came up with a fake codename that had the same amount of letters as folklore, chose a random name, chose woodvale. Wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided, I don’t actually want to have a title on the album covers and we forgot to take the fake codename off of one of them.”

Of course, seeing as how Swift previously duped her fans by tweeting, “not a lot going on at the moment,” only to return a short time later with evermore, Swifties are understandably skeptic — and that includes Jimmy Kimmel. “Is that really true?” the late-night host asked. “Jimmy, I’m so tired,” Swift responded. “I’ve tired myself out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift spoke about turning 31 and the significance to the number; interviewing Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone; the making of folklore and evermore; and her companion live film, the long pond studio sessions.

A few weeks ago, Scooter Braun sold her masters for an estimated $300 million, but Swift is hoping to regain financial control by re-recording her old songs. We got a taste of that when “Love Story” soundtracked a Match ad written by Ryan Reynolds.