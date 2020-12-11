Tayor Swift Unveils New Album evermore: Stream

Taylor Swift, photo by Beth Garrabrant

Less than five months after the release of her Grammy-nominated eighth album folklore, Taylor Swift is celebrating her 31st birthday with album number nine, evermore. Stream it below through Apple Music or Spotify.

Spanning 15 tracks, evermore serves as a companion release to this summer’s exceptional folklore. It once again finds her collaborating with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. This time around, however, the rest of Dessner’s bandmates in The National also pop up on a track called “Coney Island”, as do Swift’s friends in HAIM, who join her on the evocatively titled “No Body, No Crime”.



In a statement announcing the album, T-Swift confirmed that these songs came out of the folklore writing sessions, which felt different than previous studio efforts. She explained, “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

Last month, Swift released a folklore-focused film and live album called the long pond studio sessions. Today, December 11th, Swift will participate in Cyndi Lauper’s holiday concert livestream at 8 pm ET. A few weeks ago, Scooter Braun sold her masters for an estimated $300 million, but Swift is still planning on re-recording her old songs, and that process began with “Love Story”’s appearance in a Match ad written by Ryan Reynolds.

Evermore Artwork:

Evermore Tracklist:

01. Willow

02. Champagne Problems

03. Gold Rush

04. ’Tis the Damn Season

05. Tolerate It

06. No Body, No Crime (feat. HAIM)

07. Happiness

08. Dorothea

09. Coney Island (feat. The National)

10. Ivy

11. Cowboy Like Me

12. Long Story Short

13. Marjorie

14. Closure

15. Evermore (feat. Bon Iver)

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks:

16. Right Where You Left Me

17. It’s Time to Go

