The Avalanches Release New Album We Will Always Love You: Stream

The Avalanches, photo by Grant Spanier

Put on your dancing shoes and crank the volume because The Avalanches have just released their new album, We Will Always Love You. Stream the star-studded effort below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The follow-up to 2016’s comeback album Wildflowers spans 25 tracks in total and places an emphasis on its guest vocalists. So to bring those songs to life, the duo cherry-picked some of the biggest names in music to help, including The Clash guitarist Mick Jones, Johnny Marr, Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Karen O, Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell, Kurt Vile, MGMT, and Cornelius. Other guests include Orono, Cola Boyy, and Kelly Moran.



That doesn’t even include the artists we’ve already heard on previously released singles, too. Over the past few months, The Avalanches have shared jams with Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry, and CLYPSO like “Wherever You Go”; a Blood Orange song called “We Will Always Love You”; and a collaboration with Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan titled “Reflecting Light”.

Other contributors lent their skills to numerous songs on the album. Tricky goes solo on “Until Daylight Comes”, but also teams up with Denzel Curry and Sampa the Great for “Take Care in Your Dreaming”. Leon Bridges works with Orono on “Ghost Story Pt. 2” in addition to singing by himself on “Interstellar Love”. And then there’s Pink Siifu, who tackles both “Always Black” and the Rivers Cuomo-featuring joint “Running Red Lights”.

Editors' Picks Top 50 Albums of 2020

From beginning to end, We Will Always Love You is stuffed with mood-boosting grooves. While you give The Avalanches’ third studio LP a spin, check out its accompanying album artwork and tracklist after the jump.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We Will Always Love You Artwork:

We Will Always Love You Tracklist:

01. Ghost Story (feat. Orono)

02. Song For Barbara Payton

03. We Will Always Love You (feat. Blood Orange)

04. The Divine Chord (feat. MGMT & Johnny Marr)

05. Solitary Ceremonies

06. Interstellar Love (feat. Leon Bridges)

07. Ghost Story Pt 2 (feat. Leon Bridges & Orono)

08. Reflecting Light (feat. Sananda Maitreya & Vashti Bunyan)

09. Carrier Waves

10. Oh The Sunn! (feat. Perry Farrell)

11. We Go On (feat. Cola Boyy & Mick Jones)

12. Star Song.IMG

13. Until Daylight Comes (feat. Tricky)

14. Wherever You Go (feat. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CLYPSO)

15. Music Makes Me High

16. Pink Champagne

17. Take Care In Your Dreaming (feat. Denzel Curry, Tricky & Sampa The Great)

18. Overcome

19. Gold Sky (feat. Kurt Vile)

20. Always Black (feat. Pink Siifu)

21. Dial D For Devotion (feat. Karen O)

22. Running Red Lights (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu)

23. Born To Lose

24. Music Is The Light (feat. Cornelius & Kelly Moran)

25. Weightless