Better Watch Out Finds Terror Under the Christmas Tree

The Horror Virgin pours some egg nog and grabs a knife for this holiday horror gem

by
on December 07, 2020, 9:03am
The Horror Virgin - Better Watch Out
The Horror Virgin - Better Watch Out

“12-year-old pulls off an elaborate plot to sexually assault babysitter.” The Horror Virgin breaks down exactly how Mikey would murder Luke as they dive into the insane (Christmas?) horror movie that is 2016’s Better Watch Out.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

