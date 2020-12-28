Dark Was The Night Chops Through Grief In the Woods

The Horror Virgin - Dark Was the Night

“It’s amazing to see how one kiddy pool can destroy a whole town.” Join The Horror Virgin as they venture into the woods to overcome grief, save a marriage, and eventually die off screen while surviving Jack Heller’s 2014 thriller Dark Was the Night.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

