Gremlins 2: The New Batch Is Pure Hollywood Chaos

The Horror Virgin - Gremlins 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“What happens when a bunch of Hollywood executives get together and do cocaine in a room full of toys? Gremlins 2.” The Horror Virgin heads to New York City to review the chaos and insanity within Joe Dante’s screwball sequel The New Batch.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin to access the podcast’s full archive!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser