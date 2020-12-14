Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Gremlins 2: The New Batch Is Pure Hollywood Chaos

The Horror Virgin heads to New York City and hits up the Clamp Center

by
on December 14, 2020, 8:50am
The Horror Virgin - Gremlins 2
The Horror Virgin - Gremlins 2

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

“What happens when a bunch of Hollywood executives get together and do cocaine in a room full of toys? Gremlins 2.” The Horror Virgin heads to New York City to review the chaos and insanity within Joe Dante’s screwball sequel The New Batch.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin to access the podcast’s full archive!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products
These Were the Best Albums of 2020 These Were the Best Albums of 2020
Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here
Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt

Previous Story
Filmmaker of the Year Steve McQueen: “All We Have Is Our Morality and Our Sense of Justice”