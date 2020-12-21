Menu
Let the Right One In Proves Bullying Is Truly Immortal

The Horror Virgin attends the Swedish School for Murderous Children

by
on December 21, 2020, 8:40am
The Horror Virgin - Let the Right One In
The Horror Virgin - Let the Right One In

“Swedish School for Murderous Children sees record number of deaths.” Join The Horror Virgin while they break down Tomas Alfredson’s vampiric tale, Let the Right One In, and learn that the only thing that’s truly immortal is bullying.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

