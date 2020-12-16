The Killers Announce Line of Branded Hot Sauces

The Killers, photo by Olivia Bee

Caution: The Killers have unveiled their own line of branded hot sauces.

The band’s latest merch item is as creative as it is tasty. Aptly labeled The Killers’ Hot Sauce, the collection includes four different flavors named after their music: the tangy Louisiana laced Hot Fuss, the verde twist Fire In Bone, the Hickory-smoked Caution, and the ghost pepper-bombarded Blowback. They’re currently only available in a special four-pack hot sauce bundle that’s limited to 2500 cases.



In a statement, The Killers revealed that they’ve been brewing up hot sauce ideas for years and are over the moon about the final product they ended up with. “Hotter than Vegas, and with four tasty flavors, it’s more than we thought we’d pull off, to be honest,” the said. “Made by hand, in small batches using only the finest ingredients like aged chilis, habanero peppers, cayenne peppers, hickory-smoked sea salt, and a dash of real sin from Las Vegas to make this most fabulous hot sauce on the market. So get ready, folks. Oblige your senses and pair with your favorite food and Killers records.”

The Killers Hot Sauce is currently available for pre-order as a special four-pack hot sauce bundle that’s limited to 2500 cases. Any orders placed on or before December 16th should arrive in time for Christmas and will receive an additional 15% off. After the pre-sale cases sell out, any additional orders will be placed on a waitlist and shipped after the fresh batch of sauces have been bottled.

Editors' Picks Discounted Merch and CBD Gift Bundles Now Available at Consequence Shop for the Holidays

If your tastebuds aren’t prepared for ghost pepper-level heat, consider picking up a copy of The Killers’ new album Imploding the Mirage or cozying up to a glass of eggnog while listening to Don’t Waste Your Wishes, their 2016 Christmas album that finally hit streaming services last month.