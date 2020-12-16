Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

The Killers Announce Line of Branded Hot Sauces

Featuring flavors like Hot Fuss, Blowback, and Fire in Bone

by
on December 16, 2020, 10:00am
The Killers, photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers, photo by Olivia Bee

Caution: The Killers have unveiled their own line of branded hot sauces.

The band’s latest merch item is as creative as it is tasty. Aptly labeled The Killers’ Hot Sauce, the collection includes four different flavors named after their music: the tangy Louisiana laced Hot Fuss, the verde twist Fire In Bone, the Hickory-smoked Caution, and the ghost pepper-bombarded Blowback. They’re currently only available in a special four-pack hot sauce bundle that’s limited to 2500 cases.

In a statement, The Killers revealed that they’ve been brewing up hot sauce ideas for years and are over the moon about the final product they ended up with. “Hotter than Vegas, and with four tasty flavors, it’s more than we thought we’d pull off, to be honest,” the said. “Made by hand, in small batches using only the finest ingredients like aged chilis, habanero peppers, cayenne peppers, hickory-smoked sea salt, and a dash of real sin from Las Vegas to make this most fabulous hot sauce on the market. So get ready, folks. Oblige your senses and pair with your favorite food and Killers records.”

The Killers Hot Sauce is currently available for pre-order as a special four-pack hot sauce bundle that’s limited to 2500 cases. Any orders placed on or before December 16th should arrive in time for Christmas and will receive an additional 15% off. After the pre-sale cases sell out, any additional orders will be placed on a waitlist and shipped after the fresh batch of sauces have been bottled.

Editors' Picks

If your tastebuds aren’t prepared for ghost pepper-level heat, consider picking up a copy of The Killers’ new album Imploding the Mirage or cozying up to a glass of eggnog while listening to Don’t Waste Your Wishes, their 2016 Christmas album that finally hit streaming services last month.

The Killers hot sauce Blowback

The Killers hot sauce Caution

The Killers hot sauce Fire In Bone

The Killers hot sauce Hot Fuss

 

 

 

 

A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday
These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year
The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here
CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Previous Story
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Announce Release of Score for Pixar’s Soul
Next Story
Alanis Morissette Covers John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” on Kimmel: Watch