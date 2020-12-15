Disgraceland’s Jake Brennan on Classic Rock Conspiracies, New England Ghosts, and Stephen King

Disgraceland's Jake Brennan

Grab a flashlight, put on a pair of gloves, and make sure you’ve got a sturdy stomach — we’re talkin’ true crime. The Losers welcome Disgraceland host Jake Brennan to discuss a conspiracy in King’s Dominion — one that involves the murder of John Lennon!

Before all that, though, Jake explains how his love for Stephen King has led to his fascination with the macabre and how his New England home may be haunted. It’s a truly spooktacular crossover episode that should leave fans with the chills.

This episode is sponsored by CBS All Access’ The Stand, premiering Thursday, December 17th. Head here for a free week-long trial of CBS All Access courtesy of The Losers’ Club and Consequence of Sound.

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

