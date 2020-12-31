Stephen King’s The Stand, Explained: We Should All Be Glen Bateman

The Stand (CBS All Access)

Stephen King’sThe Stand continues on CBS All Access. In the third episode, “Blank Pages”, we play Planchette with Nadine Cross (Amber Heard), get philosophical with Glen Bateman (Greg Kinnear), and nurse wounds with Nick Andros (Henry Zaga).

Join The Losers’ Club as they parse through the half-dozen flashbacks, weigh in on Heard’s performance as Nadine Cross, keep the ol’ Glen Bateman bit going, and try to uncover as many Easter eggs related to King’s Dominion as they can.

Grab a bag of potato chips and stream the episode above. Also be sure to subscribe to the series to keep up to date on their weekly coverage. Don’t have CBS All Access? Head here for a free week of the service on the house..

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

