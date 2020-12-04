Green Day Revive The Network for New Album Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!: Stream

The Network, photo courtesy of the band

Last month, Green Day revived their secret new wave side-project The Network and dropped a brand new EP out of nowhere. Now, they’re keeping that momentum going by releasing Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!, their first new album under the moniker in nearly 17 years. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Part II: Told Ya So! follows The Network’s debut release, Money Money 2020, which came out back in 2003. This new record sees the trio pick up where they left off by poking fun at dystopic futures, technology, and the mind-melting abilities of culture in general over the span of 25 (!) new songs.



Looking at song titles like “Pizzagate” and “Hey Elon”, it’s clear that Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool decided to have fun with the songwriting process, which in turn makes for an equally fun listen. After all, for a project that was originally formed as a way to indulge their DEVO fandom, The Network commit to the bit here in a genuinely laid-back and satisfying way.

If you didn’t get a chance to listen to their latest EP yet, fear not. Also included on Part II: Told Ya So! are the four songs that appeared on Trans Am EP: “Flat Earth”, “Fentanyl”, “Ivankkka Is A Nazi”, and the title track.

Earlier this year, Armstrong, Dirnt, and Cool released a new album under their far more well-known moniker, Green Day, called Father of All Motherfuckers. Armstrong has also spent his days in quarantine keeping himself and his fans amused with No Fun Mondays, a covers song project where he’s tackled the likes of Adam Schlesinger and The Bangles. Just last week, he officially memorialized the effort with a proper solo covers album.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! Artwork:

Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! Tracklist:

01. The Prophecy

02. Theory of Reality

03. Trans Am

04. Asphyxia

05. Fentanyl

06. Ivankkka Is A Nazi

07. Digital Black

08. Flat Earth

09. Degenerate

10. Pizzagate

11. Carolina’s Ultimate Netflix Tweet

12. Respirator

13. Squatter

14. That’s How They Get You

15. Tarantula

16. Cancer Is The New Black

17. The Stranger

18. Hey Elon

19. Popper Punk

20. Jerry Falwell’s Pool Party

21. Heard Immunity

22. Time Capsule

23. Threat Level Midnight

24. Amnesia Vagabond

25. Art Of The Deal With The Devil