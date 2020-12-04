Green Day Revive The Network for New Album Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!: Stream

Last month, Green Day revived their secret new wave side-project The Network and dropped a brand new EP out of nowhere. Now, they’re keeping that momentum going by releasing Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!, their first new album under the moniker in nearly 17 years. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Part II: Told Ya So! follows The Network’s debut release, Money Money 2020, which came out back in 2003. This new record sees the trio pick up where they left off by poking fun at dystopic futures, technology, and the mind-melting abilities of culture in general over the span of 25 (!) new songs.
Looking at song titles like “Pizzagate” and “Hey Elon”, it’s clear that Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool decided to have fun with the songwriting process, which in turn makes for an equally fun listen. After all, for a project that was originally formed as a way to indulge their DEVO fandom, The Network commit to the bit here in a genuinely laid-back and satisfying way.
If you didn’t get a chance to listen to their latest EP yet, fear not. Also included on Part II: Told Ya So! are the four songs that appeared on Trans Am EP: “Flat Earth”, “Fentanyl”, “Ivankkka Is A Nazi”, and the title track.
Earlier this year, Armstrong, Dirnt, and Cool released a new album under their far more well-known moniker, Green Day, called Father of All Motherfuckers. Armstrong has also spent his days in quarantine keeping himself and his fans amused with No Fun Mondays, a covers song project where he’s tackled the likes of Adam Schlesinger and The Bangles. Just last week, he officially memorialized the effort with a proper solo covers album.
Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! Artwork:
Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! Tracklist:
01. The Prophecy
02. Theory of Reality
03. Trans Am
04. Asphyxia
05. Fentanyl
06. Ivankkka Is A Nazi
07. Digital Black
08. Flat Earth
09. Degenerate
10. Pizzagate
11. Carolina’s Ultimate Netflix Tweet
12. Respirator
13. Squatter
14. That’s How They Get You
15. Tarantula
16. Cancer Is The New Black
17. The Stranger
18. Hey Elon
19. Popper Punk
20. Jerry Falwell’s Pool Party
21. Heard Immunity
22. Time Capsule
23. Threat Level Midnight
24. Amnesia Vagabond
25. Art Of The Deal With The Devil