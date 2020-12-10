Charting the Influence of Santana

Carlos Santana

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Consequence of Sound and Sony present The Opus, an exploration of legendary albums and their ongoing legacy. For Season 11, host Jill Hopkins (The Moth Chicago, Making Beyoncé podcast) will conjure the enduring magic of Santana’s landmark Abraxas.

As we’ve already learned this season, the members of Santana all came in with their own eclectic perspectives. From the traditional to the avant garde, they dropped a witch’s cauldron of diverse sonic experimentation.

For the third episode, The Opus wants to talk about the power of influence. Not only on the members of Santana, but how they’ve since left their own distinct thumbprint on artists for generations to come.

Groups like Oxomatli and Mana are obvious heirs, but who are the groups that took the sound and vision of Abraxas to even more psychedelic levels? What better time than now to sort through the connective tissue.

Join host Jill Hopkins as she connects the dots. Along the way, she’ll hear vital insights from Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman Santana, AJ Dávila of Davila 666, Carlos Arevalo of Chicano Batman, and the one and only Michelle Branch.

Original music by Tony Piazza.

Stream above. If you missed past seasons of the series, you can find a full archive of The Opus here. You can also enter our exclusive giveaway to win one (1) SE Santana Singlecut Trem in Egyptian Gold from PRS Guitars and a copy of Abraxas on vinyl.

Follow us on Facebook | Podchaser