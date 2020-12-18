The Beats Beyond Santana

The Opus - Abraxas

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Consequence of Sound and Sony present The Opus, an exploration of legendary albums and their ongoing legacy. For Season 11, host Jill Hopkins (The Moth Chicago, Making Beyoncé podcast) will conjure the enduring magic of Santana’s landmark Abraxas.

Give the drummer some!

Over the years, countless session players have shaped the spirit and sound of Santana — but especially the beats. Many stuck around, but others went on to carve out their own careers, the likes of which are among the most varied and vast in the industry.

For the fourth and final episode of Abraxas, The Opus takes a rhythmic tour between mainstays Michael Shrieve and Cindy Blackman Santana, celebrating the percussionists that have graced the kit for Santana over the years.

Join host Jill Hopkins as she bangs the drum alongside special guests Michael Shrieve and Cindy Blackman Santana for one wild and frenetic final episode. Because really, no great show is without one surprise epic encore.

Original music by Tony Piazza.

Stream above. If you missed past seasons of the series, you can find a full archive of The Opus here. You can also enter our exclusive giveaway to win one (1) SE Santana Singlecut Trem in Egyptian Gold from PRS Guitars and a copy of Abraxas on vinyl.

Follow us on Facebook | Podchaser